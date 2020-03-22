Franklin County leaders decide to close beaches

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 22, 2020

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) –

A day after deciding to close public parking for beach access, Franklin County Commissioners decided Sunday to go a step further, closing all beaches.

Commissioners made the move at an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon. The emergency ordinance calls gatherings on the beach "a threat to the public's health, safety, and welfare and are likely to lead to the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

Penalty for gathering on the beach will be a second degree misdemeanor. The order gives the Sheriff's office the power to enforce the rule.

The ordinance will end March 27, unless extended by the Board of County Commissioners.

