Franklin County restaurants hold Q&A to ensure Phase I compliance

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2020

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) -- In Franklin County, people are back on the beaches and in the restaurants, but county law enforcement says they're having a hard time ensuring the rules are being followed.

On Tuesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office held a Q&A with restaurant owners to clear up confusion.

About a dozen owners attended the meeting, most of which were confused about what services are allowed based on Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order and what isn't.

Sheriff A.J. Smith invited the State Department of Business and Professional Regulation to clear the air.

A bite to eat with an ocean breeze; St. George Island is coming back to life, a welcome site for Blue Parrot owner George Joanos after a spring like he's never seen.

"It was very slow," Joanos said. "It reminded me of, like, January on the island. There was no one."

The restaurant is now open for outdoor-only seating and have tables spread six feet apart, following CDC guidelines.

But Sheriff Smith says not all restaurants are following the rules; FCSO has received complaints for things like too many people at the bar.

"We actually had some citations that were issued," Smith said. "So, I wanted to get people together so we could get them in compliance, because I think a lot of it was, they didn't understand."

On Tuesday, the office held a Q&A with state officials.

The biggest confusion; can guests sit at the bar of a restaurant, even if they're six feet apart?

The short answer: No.

"We're trying to social distance our bar, where we made a little barricade where only a few people can come up and get a cocktail, and then once you get your drink you need to leave the bar area," explained Joanos.

Restaurant owners are ready for Phase II, but law enforcement is still ensuring Phase I is followed safely.

"The thing is to get them in compliance to make their business more successful," said Smith.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says the other question is distinguishing a restaurant or a bar; if more than 50% of their sales come from alcohol, they're considered a bar and cannot be open for dine-in services.

The department is hoping to get more information on Phase II in the coming weeks.