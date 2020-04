By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Franklin County beaches will reopen with limited hours starting on Monday.

According to Sheriff A.J. Smith, county beaches will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

County commissioners unanimously approved the limited beach opening Thursday.

Beachgoers are expected to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing.

