Franklin County's road to recovery after Hurricane Michael

By: Jarell Baker| WJHG/Gray TV

January 31, 2020

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County officials say they’ve received more than $400,000 from FEMA and the state for recovery efforts since the storm hit.

Franklin County Emergency Management Special Needs Coordinator Jennifer Daniels says they have 36 projects with heavy damage they’re working on to get the county back up and running.

“Franklin County has had several projects that have been completed in obligated and paid for by FEMA and state share. That includes the Carrabelle Beach Wayside Park and numerous roads throughout the county,” said Daniels.

Daniels said they’ve already completed 13 of those projects while others are underway like repairing Eastpoint Fishing Pier.

She said FEMA and the state are evaluating 14 other projects, some of which will cost millions including repairing Alligator Point Road.

“Alligator point Road is going to be a project that costs several million dollars,” said Daniels. “In the process of repairing alligator point Road, we’re going to mitigate, attempt to mitigate part of alligator point Road, to help make it more resilient against future storms.”

Daniels said they’re going to continue to work hard and Rebuild and revitalize the area. She said they’re also asking people to step up and volunteer to help out.

Daniel said they don’t have a set time frame for when they will complete all the projects but they’re hoping to at least have them underway by next year.

Copyright 2020 Gray Television. All rights reserved.