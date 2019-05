By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 16, 2019

Discount store chain Fred's is closing stores across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The retailer announced Thursday it will shutter 104 more stores by the end of June. That's on top of the 159 stores it announced that'll close last month.

The closures will leave Fred's with roughly 300 stores, about half as many as it operated earlier this year.

The affected stores in our area are:

Florida



Live Oak: 1535 Ohio Ave. S Georgia



Albany: 1001 N Slappey Blvd.



Douglas: 813 Bowens Mill Road SE



Moultrie: 2601 S Main St.



Tifton: 1442 Tift Ave. N



Valdosta: 4401 Bemiss Road