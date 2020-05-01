Free COVID-19 testing available in South Georgia counties

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Department of Public Health says it will offer specimen collection for COVID-19 testing Saturday and Sunday in Dougherty, Thomas, Grady and Decatur counties.

The Southwest Public Health District is offering this free service via appointment to people in the following categories, regardless of their county of residence:

—Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19

—Adults age 60 or older

—Caregiver for elderly (age 60 or older)

—Caregiver for immune compromised person

—First responder who is critical to the epidemic response

—Healthcare worker

—Patient with serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease

—Immune compromised patients

—Anyone who works or lives in a congregate setting

—Employees who need testing to return to work

People who want to be tested can contact the call center at 229-352-6567 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to see if they're eligible for an appointment.

The specimen collection will be done from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday in Dougherty, Thomas and Grady counties and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday in Decatur County.

Starting Monday, the weekday schedule will resume with collections being done from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Dougherty, Thomas and Mitchell counties.

For more information on coronavirus in Georgia, visit the DPH website.

