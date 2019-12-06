Free Christmas Trees for Veterans

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Veterans can get a free Christmas tree while supplies last.

The Big Bend Chapter of Vietnam Vets of America will be giving out the trees starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, December 7th outside the Hootch at Lake Ella.

"I truly understand the sacrifices that each of these families, not only the service member, but the families go through and to give back a little something to hopefully make their holidays a little bit brighter is just amazing," said giveaway organizer Keith Planner.

Planner said they have about 50 Christmas trees to give away. He says they'll be loading them up in the Hootch parking lot Saturday morning until they are gone.