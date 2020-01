By:WCTV Eyewitness News

January 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla has placed parts of WCTV's viewing area under a Freeze Warning until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Those counties include: Hamilton and Suwannee in Florida and Echols and Clinch in Georgia.

Jacksonville's National Weather Service has also issued a Freeze Watch for the same counties on Wednesday. The watch begins at midnight and will go until 9 a.m.