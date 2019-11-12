NWS issues freeze warning for parts of North Florida and South Georgia

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for several counties in North Florida and South Georgia.

A freeze warning is issued when temperatures are expected to be between 27 and 32 degrees, with a wind chill in the high 20s. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Freezing temperatures are expected to last until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The following counties are under the freeze warning:

Florida



Gadsden



Liberty



Jackson



Bay



Calhoun Georgia



Lowndes



Thomas



Decatur



Grady



Brooks



Tift



Early



Miller



Baker



Mitchell



Colquitt



Cook



Berrien



Seminole

