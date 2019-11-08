Frenchtown historic markers unveiled

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 8, 2019

This is one of the historic markers for Frenchtown in Tallahassee that was unveiled on Friday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Community members and city officials in Frenchtown unveiled historic markers and a trail Friday afternoon. Their goal was to breathe new life into the region.

Residents at the event say they were excited about the chance to learn more about the history of Frenchtown and hope they can continue to see it grow.

With the historic landmarks, residents hope it will introduce more visitors to the old downtown of Tallahassee.

Before the unveiling, officials and resident took to the podium to express the importance of Frenchtown, its history and what its restoration could mean for the community.

Althemese Barnes says she believes Frenchtown can return to its former glory.

"As we bring in positive things, I'm hoping that it would generate some thought and some entrepreneurship up in here," Barnes says.

With the trail bringing in more tourists and locals to Frenchtown, residents hope that more restaurants, shops and other businesses will be more inclined to set up shop there.

