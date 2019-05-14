Frenchtown residents speak out after deadly shooting in broad daylight

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Walking to the back door to get tools is a typical day for Robert “Bobby” Knight. But Tuesday proved to be anything but normal.

"He was stumbling right there before he fell out right in front of that gate," Knight said.

Knight said instantly he knew the man stumbling toward him needed help. What Knight didn't know was that moments after he collapsed, the man would take his last breath.

"If you're a human being you definitely don't want to see anyone die in your arms," he said.

According to police, the man was injured in a shooting that happened at the corner of Central Street and Fourth Avenue.

Witnesses said the shooting was the result of an argument. Those who saw it unfold said they don’t believe the victim knew he had been shot.

The victim then walked two blocks to the corner of Gibbs Drive and Alice Jackson Lane, where he collapsed at the back door of Sheffield’s Body Shop, seeking help.

"We tried everything we could," said a witness.

Those helping the victim called an ambulance, thinking he simply couldn't breathe. It wasn't until help arrived they realized he had been shot. Despite the efforts of bystanders, it wasn't enough.

People in the community are now calling for change after another act of senseless violence.

"We have to do whatever we can to stop the crime in our community, because next time it could be your daughter, your son, your father, your husband," said Curtis Taylor of the Tallahassee Urban League.

Janay, a dedicated volunteer in the area, explained how situations like this could be prevented, "Teach people to have self control, maybe it will change. But, until people start listening to what's going on in here, it will never change."

Many are unsure of what the answer is to get the change they're seeking, but they also added they're tired of seeing their neighborhoods riddled with crime scene tape.

"If you kill somebody, you put dirt on their face and they're never coming back,” Janay said.

TPD is asking anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. At this time, no suspects have been publicly identified or arrested.