Fried calling for FDLE to review Jacksonville officer-involved shooting leading to death of former FAMU student

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has formally requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to review the use of deadly force in a Jacksonville officer-involved shooting that led to the death of former Florida A&M student Jamee Johnson.

Today, I formally requested that @FDLEpio review the use of deadly force in the officer-involved shooting of Jamee Johnson on December 14, 2019.



This review is needed for the truth to be known, and for closure for the Johnson family, for @JSOPIO, and for the citizens of Florida. pic.twitter.com/LXg13YB0bX — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) February 14, 2020

Fried's letter reads, in part;

“In light of concerns expressed by the family of Jamee Johnson and members of the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate, please consider this a formal request for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to conduct a review of the use of deadly force by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on December 14, 2019. … A thorough review by FDLE’s expert Special Agents and Analysts will allay any concerns and bring closure to all the parties involved, the Johnson family, the Sheriff’s Deputies involved, JSO, and the citizens of Florida.”

Johnson was shot on December 14, 2019 during a traffic stop in Jacksonville. Authorities say Johnson resisted arrest and reached for a gun.

Several days later, Johnson's family called for an outside investigation.