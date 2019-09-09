Friend of shooting victims speaks out after violence strikes in Tallahassee over weekend

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Three shootings within a 48-hour period happened over the weekend in Tallahassee; two people are dead, one is injured and two have been arrested.

On Monday, a city employee washed away the graffiti, but not the memories. The red letters read, "Long live Quan."

Kenneth Moore says it's a tribute to his friend who was killed.

"Mixed emotions," Moore said.

He says it was his friend that was shot Saturday night at the Governor's Square movie theatre. Tallahassee Police say the victim had been arguing with someone outside of the theatre.

Moore says it was hard to believe.

"Somebody had texted me. They were like, 'Quan is dead.' But Ididn't believe it, I thought he was lying. But then he said, 'For real, for real.' Then everybody started posting it. I was like, 'Dang, it's not true,'" he said. "It's still hard to believe."

Moore says gunshots came out of nowhere during the vigil for his friend at Jack McLean Park late Sunday night.

He realized another friend had been shot.

Police say it was accidental and that friend survived.

The person who was shot early Saturday morning on Normandy Boulevard did not.

Jordan Candelaria says he heard the gunshots in Brittany Estates.

"I had my nephew and my niece here. They're below five years old. One gunshot could've ricocheted into another person's house," he said. " I just wish that people could love each other and stop with all this hate."

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says it's going to take the community to end violent crimes.

"We have to teach our youth that we do not have to settle scores with violence," he said. "We do not need to settle scores with hand guns. We also need to ask ourselves, how are people who are too young to own hand guns running around our streets with handguns? We have to deal with this issue as a community."

Arrested in the shooting on Governor's Square was a 16-year-old.

A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the Jack McLean Park shooting.

WCTV is not identifying either arrestee until it is announced they'll be tried as adults.