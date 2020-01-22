Frigid temperatures chill Florida and Georgia

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

January 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Some of the coldest weather in a long time reached as far south as Miami Wednesday morning, forcing those not used to the chill to bundle up and iguanas to fall out of the trees.

Preliminary lows Wednesday ranged from 25 degrees in places like Panama City to 41 degrees in Naples and West Palm Beach. Most South Georgia locations ranged from the mid 20s to almost 30 degrees.

Miami hit a low of 40 degrees Wednesday, which was the first occurrence of 40 or less since 2010, according to Florida State Climatologist David Zierden.

My turn...Miami Int. AP recorded a low of 40 degrees this morning, the first occurrence of 40 or less since 2010. During the cold winters of 1977-1989 there were 36 such days. — David Zierden (@FLClimateCenter) January 22, 2020

Farther north, Atlanta's preliminary low was 24 degrees, but it fell short of the city's record low of 10 in 1961.

Despite the cold temperatures in Florida, the record lows previously set for Wednesday were safe. Most of the record lows were from the 1985 arctic blast. The record lows for Wednesday in Tallahassee was 10 degrees. It was also 30 degrees in Miami 1985, 29 degrees in Fort Lauderdale, and 16 in Apalachicola.

Despite the recent cold blast, there has been a trend nationwide of fewer days of below-normal temperatures. Tallahassee is one of those cities that has observed fewer days since the 1970s.

For much of the country, winter is the fastest warming season. Climate change is causing the longest annual winter cold snaps to shorten. It’s the same for #Tallahassee. (HT @ClimateCentral) https://t.co/7trJohRqVS pic.twitter.com/ccKAQz4xtU — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) January 22, 2020

