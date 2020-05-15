From gym rats to gymnasts, fitness centers prepare for Monday reopening

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Some see it as a smart step and a welcome return to normal. Others may consider it a hasty mistake. But the mixed response to Florida's gradual reopening isn't stopping local gym owners from racing to welcome back patrons.

At Premiere Health & Fitness, members can hit the gym Monday, but will be required to reserve a spot. The facility only allowing about 150 people, or half its capacity, in 90 minute shifts.

Executive Director Len Harvey said staff have been preparing for weeks.

"All of our staff will be wearing masks and we strongly recommend all our members wear masks as well," he said.

Staff spent Friday cleaning surfaces and roping off every other cardio machine, trying to comply with state mandates requiring gyms practice social distancing.

But the order allows all sorts of gyms to open up, including gymnastics centers. Gym Force Gymnastics in Tallahassee will welcome back some groups next week.

Head Coach and Co-Owner Nikolai Korepanov said class sizes will be reduced and equipment constantly cleaned. Families will only be allowed one on-looker at a time. He believes the gym will be a welcome distraction for stir-crazy students.

"We're not built to just sit around and not do anything,kids especially need a way to burn off that energy," he said.

Gym Force hopes to install a live streaming system as well, allowing families to watch from home or even in the parking lot.

Gyms are finding innovative ways to work a sweat, hoping it all works out.