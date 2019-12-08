From students to boosters, Norvell Era greeted with optimism

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The couple dozen fans who made the trek to Doak Campbell Stadium Sunday appeared to be out of luck. There wouldn't be a grand entrance by the "Unconquered" statue this time. No chance to see the new head coach in person.

But in a split second, all that changed. After walking the length of Bobby Bowden Field, Mike Norvell made a quick pit stop to say hello to the gaggle of fans, who were chopping with glee.

Norvell even took a selfie with one fan, who was quick to post it to social media and earn bragging rights.

Matthew Larson drove from Enterprise, Ala., for the occasion. He loved getting a chance to see the coach.

"Of course you got to win the crowd over, you got to win the fan base over," Larson said. "He didn't have to walk out here though that was awesome for him to do that."

Once the press conference began, Norvell's unfamiliar face appeared on screens across town, including in College Town.

One fan, Bobby Brantley, was impressed with Norvell's ability to win a championship with Memphis while working out a deal with FSU.

"He has the ability to walk and chew gum at the same time which is good," he said. "And I think it'll be great for FSU."

Jeff Clements has been a booster for the Noles for fifty years. He said he is cautiously optimistic.

"I was very happy," he said. "I didn't want to be as happy as two years ago because that didn't turn out so well."

Clements hope Norvell can lead the team to a winning record next season.

Meanwhile, students hope Norvell will bring a physical style of play back to the Noles and put fans back in the seats.

"I like the way that he coaches, I like the idea of smash-mouth football he has going on," said sophomore Daniel Dust.

"He can inspire kids to be able to succeed, that's what football is about," he said.

Sunday's introduction was just a starting point. Nobody knows what happens next.