From vacation to isolation: Life as a cruise ship refugee

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

Mark and Beth Pace are among passengers on a cruise ship quarantined because of coronavirus, according to a report from CNN. WCTV reached out to the couple via Facebook, and they confirmed this news.

DOBBINS RESERVE AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee couple who’ve been marooned on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in California the past week are now off the boat and much closer to home.

Thursday afternoon, Mark and Beth Pace got the call that they’d been hold their breath for, asking them to report to the gangway to get off the Grand Princess.

The couple had been quarantined in their room on the ship since March 4, after 21 people on board were diagnosed with coronavirus. The cruise docked in Oakland, California on Monday, but disembarking its 3,500 passengers and crew while trying to prevent spread of the illness has taken all week.

When they walked off the boat, the Paces saw a team of people in full protective garb waiting to help them with the next step in their journey, Mark says.

“The first person took our temperature,” Mark writes in an email to WCTV. Both of their readings were normal.

“We then moved into the tent, where two people were taking our names, date of birth and home town,” Mark says.

The couple was then asked about their general health, how they felt, and if they’d been around anyone that was ill.

"No, we have quarantined for a week, we've not been around anyone," Mark told the screeners.

They were marked with a colored piece of tape on their shoulders to easily identify them as they moved to their next step, boarding a bus for the airport, with a police escort in front and behind.

“The bus finally moves off and the crowd goes wild!” Mark writes.

Soon after, the bus arrived at the charters area of the Oakland airport, to board a plane bound for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.

“The plane moves and again the crowd goes wild,” Mark says.

The plane landed nearly six hours later at Dobbins, and the passengers celebrated again, according to Mark.

The passengers were taken to a hangar to go through another processing center. They each went to a table with a nurse and an aide and had their temperatures checked again. The nurse then took a detailed medical history and asked for a list of medications.

At a second table, the couple got their paperwork, officially quarantining them for two weeks, and received a room key.

A bus then took the group to their rooms on the base, though Mark says their luggage was nowhere to be found and appears not to have made the trip.

It was a nearly nine hour journey from the cruise ship in California to their room at the base in Georgia, Mark says.

They are expecting to spend the next 14 days there, with medical checks each day, before they are cleared and allowed to return home to Tallahassee.

Mark says everyone involved in the evacuation process was extremely nice and super supportive.

"From the HHS personnel on the flight, to all the staff at Dobbins, we thank them!" Mark says.

