Frustration grows as unemployment claims go unanswered

By:Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are still waiting to receive their checks.

Frustration continues growing as many claims are left unanswered or denied.

“I’ve had tears over this. I’m a grown man, I’ll be 55 next month. I’ve never felt so hopeless before in my life,” said Jay Jackson.

Jackson is one of many who have grown extremely frustrated over the Department of Economic Opportunity's response to his unemployment claims.

He worked in the gaming industry and was furloughed in March.

Although he was recently approved for unemployment, he says the process was not easy.

“Until this morning, I wasn’t pending. I never went to eligible and anything else I went from pending this morning, I actually got my first deposit of $247, which is one week after taxes,” said Jackson.

Others like Robert work in the restaurant business.

He’s also been off the job for five weeks, and he’s waiting for his unemployment claim to be approved.

“I like to hear we will have this fixed by, and even if it’s got to go out 30 days, 60 days, but give the people a definite date of what’s getting done by when and whose gonna do it,” said Robert.

"I’ve literally called a 100 times today,” said Shanda Crockett.

Crockett says her unemployment claim was denied. She adds the department never contacted her employer, and she continually keeps getting kicked out the website when she attempts to file an appeal.

“I can’t even get into it long enough to file an appeal. The server keeps crashing, you can’t get a hold of anybody on the phone," said Crockett. "I’m not the only one out here with kids, you know I’ve got three small kids and they rely on me to take care of them, and I do a jam up job up till now."

We did reach out to the DEO for a statement; however, they tell us they are extremely busy and hope to provide one later in the week.

