Fugitive former deputy arrested in Leon County

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 30, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says they assisted the US Marshall's Service with the arrest of a wanted former law enforcement officer fugitive out of Martin County on Monday night.

FHP says the fugitive, 28-year-old Steven O'Leary, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 with two other people.

Troopers say the car was stopped on I-10 eastbound, at milemarker 196, by FHP and the U.S. Marshall's Service and all three people were apprehended.

Officials say O'Leary was arrested and turned over to the U.S. Marshall's Service without incident while the other two people in the car were interviewed and released.

According to our sister station, CBS12, O'Leary was fired from the Martin County Sheriff's Office in January of 2019 after nine people were released from jail after evidence revealed substances from their narcotics-related arrests were not actually drugs.

CBS12 reported in one case, the substance found turned out to be a powder used commonly to treat headaches.

O'Leary is facing charges of obstructing justice, making false statement, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, theft and battery.

O'Leary is being held at the Leon County Detention Facility on $1 million bond.