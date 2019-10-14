Fugitive wanted for murder in Iowa caught in Lowndes County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday who is wanted for murder in Iowa.

Around 9 a.m., a deputy saw a vehicle believed to be transporting Damion Chavez on I-75. The deputy pulled over the vehicle near mile marker 18, and Chavez was arrested without incident and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Two other people were in the vehicle, and they were released after deputies identified them and talked to the Fort Dodge, Iowa Police Department.

Chavez will be kept in Lowndes County Jail until Iowa law enforcement picks him up.

According to CBS affiliate KCCI, police in Iowa said Chavez is wanted in connection to a shooting where a 28-year-old South Dakota man was killed Friday night.

