Fuller looking to bring 'fast, tough and smart' defense to the Noles

by: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On the field, Florida State is preparing to take on Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

Off the field, new head coach Mike Norvell is putting in work recruiting, evaluating and piecing together his staff.

Last week, two key additions were added, in offensive coordinator Kyle Dillingham and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

Fuller said he wants to bring a fast, tough and smart defense to Doak, and also has plans to have a hand in coaching every position group.

When it comes to getting buy-in from his new unit, he says his actions will speak louder than words.

"I told the players as they come up, you don't have to trust me, you just have to watch us work and we're going to lead the way with our actions and how we do things," Fuller said in his first media availability. "Players that are about the right stuff and players that want to improve and want to get this program, this proud program in the way that we all want it to be, is going to follow that lead."