Fuller says improvements coming under center as Jags aim for winning 2020

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- This week was supposed to be the first week of spring practice for high school football across the state of Florida, but the coronavirus forced the FHSAA to cancel all spring activities.

Last year, the Gadsden County Jaguars went 5-5 in the return season for Corey Fuller, but he says they could have easily been 7-2.

Fuller said he needs better play out of his quarterback, Jarrod Jones.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic is not allowing coach and QB to meet, Fuller says Jones is still getting better.

"I need great quarterback play out of Jarrod [Jones] this year," Fuller said. "He's been working. He's texting me asking me questions that he never asked me last year. He's in his videos. His daddy built him a weight room behind their house. He's on the road running. That's the type of stuff that we are looking for out of quarterback, our leader and the heartbeat of a team."

Gadsden County's season ended last year in the first round of the playoffs, with a loss to Bradford.