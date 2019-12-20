Fundraiser organized for Valdosta shooting victim

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 20, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- One Valdosta man is on his way towards recovery after being shot earlier this week.

Tommy Willis, 67, of Valdosta, was shot twice earlier this week while traveling down the sidewalk on his motorized scooter. Valdosta Police are still searching for the person responsible.

The shooting happened near Barnes Drug Store on Valdosta's south side. Drug store owners said Willis was a customer, and traveled the same route nearly every day.

On Friday, Willis was released from the hospital, and while he's heading towards recovery, friends said it is going to be a long road. That's why Barnes Drug Store is helping out any way they can, for someone they said has become family.

Drug store staff said Willis came in every day for coffee and conversation. When they heard about the shooting, many said they were terrified, and just hoped he would be okay.

"There's a spirit to him that just makes you love him," said Pharmacy Technician Carolyn Johnson. "He's kindhearted, he's very easy to get along with, very easy to talk to. We just love him here, everyone in this community loves him."

Friends and family said Willis will be traveling to Savannah to stay with family, in order to get extra help with his recovery.

While they are still learning more about his needs are, one thing organizers said he will need is new clothes.

The drug store has set a Gofundme page to help fill those needs.

This case is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Valdosta Police.