Funeral arrangements set for Thomasville teens killed in crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 18, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Funeral arrangements have been made for the two Thomasville teenagers killed in a car crash over the weekend.

18-year-old Sean Landers and 16-year-old Josh Broome were killed in the single-vehicle crash along Thomasville Road, just north of Horseshoe Plantation Road, on Saturday morning.

Services for Josh will be held Saturday, June 22, at Whiddon Shiver Funeral Home. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Services for Sean will be held Wednesday, June 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Allen and Allen in Thomasville. Everyone in attendance is asked to wear blue to the service in Sean's memory.