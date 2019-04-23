Funeral arrangements set for child killed during storm

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Funeral arrangements have been made for a young girl who succumbed to injuries she sustained during a severe storm late last week.

Eight-year-old Mariah Juliette Weinman was injured Friday when a tree fell on a home in the 11700 block of Old Woodville Highway off of Ace High Stables Road.

Mariah and another child were rushed to the hospital, but the girl later passed away.

Mariah was a second grader at Woodville School. Grief counselors were at the school Monday to meet with students.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home at 1737 Riggins Road in Tallahassee.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs and paying for a new home. It has raised more than $16,000 in three days.