Funeral arrangements set for former Godby High student killed in shooting

November 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a former Godby High School student who was killed in a shooting on East Paul Russell Road late Sunday night.

Amarion James, 16, was shot and killed in the area of 110 East Paul Russell Road while he was walking to McDonald's with friends so they could get a ride home from the North Florida Fair.

According to Amarion's mother, Tiffany Zachery, a fight between two groups broke out. She says Amarion was not in the fight, but got caught in the gunfire before she made it to pick him up.

"Inside I hurt so much, but on the outside, I just rejoice because I thank God that my son didn't have to suffer," Zachery says. "He was hurt, but he didn't have to suffer, and I thank God for that."

Amarion's visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 on November 29 at the Tillman Funeral Home at 4006 Crawfordville Road.

The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on November 30 at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church at 2333 Lake Bradford Road.

