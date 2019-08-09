Funeral services announced for Suwannee County Public Safety Director

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 9, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Funeral services have been announced for Suwannee Fire Rescue Chief James Sommers, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

The Lake City Polie Department says a services will be held for Sommers on Tuesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. at Christ Central Ministries (217 SW Dyal Ave, Lake City).

LCPD says internment will follow at the Live Oak Cemetery (110 Northwest Winderweedle Street).

Officials say the processional is anticipated to begin at 11:45 a.m.



