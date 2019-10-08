Funeral arrangements set for Director of Capitol Police Chris Connell

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Funeral arrangements have been set for Director of Capitol Police Chris Connell, who died suddenly after a brief illness on Saturday at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

A police escort returned his body from Gainesville to Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Thomasville Road Baptist Church in Tallahassee, according to Bevis Funeral Home. Following the service, there will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall. The family said a donation to your favorite charity in Chris Connell's name is preferred over flowers.

The Tallahassee Police Department posted a tribute to Connell on its Facebook page. He retired from the force in 2014 after 28 years of service.

"Chris was an excellent ambassador for the City of Tallahassee, an exceptional leader, a mentor to many and a friend to all," the post said. "Godspeed Chris Connell. You will never be forgotten."

You can read the department's full tribute to Connell below.

Connell was one of 20 finalists for the department's chief of police opening before he died.

You can find Connell's full obituary on the Bevis Funeral Home website.

