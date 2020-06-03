GALLERY: Protests continue in Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The death of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota have sparked worldwide calls for change.

Demonstrators gathered at Tallahassee's City Hall Wednesday afternoon, protesting for several hours.

Wednesday's protests took protesters from City Hall to the streets throughout downtown. The Tallahassee Community Action Committee says they want city officials and management to hear their message and concerns about Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

Wednesday marked the sixth day of protests in the Capital City.