GBI: “It's Raining Meth” in Atlanta

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 12, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A man threw kilos of meth from the balcony of an Atlanta high rise as drug agents closed in, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI arrested 37-year-old Kelvin James Dark of Talladega, Alabama and 33-year-old Tiffany Peterson of Atlanta, Georgia Wednesday after executing a search warrant.

Police were able to safely recover the drugs from the street. No one was hurt.

Dark is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Peterson is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

More than five kilograms of suspected methamphetamine was recovered with an estimated street value of approximately $250,000.

Agents also seized more than 13 pounds of marijuana valued at more than $60,000 and a “substantial amount” of cash.

GBI says the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into drug smuggling on domestic and international flights.

