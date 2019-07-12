GBI: “It's Raining Meth” in Atlanta

Courtesy: Cutout Photo: tsbxbby / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 License Link Photo: Chris O'Sullivan / MGN License LinkMGN Image
By  | 
Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
July 12, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A man threw kilos of meth from the balcony of an Atlanta high rise as drug agents closed in, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI arrested 37-year-old Kelvin James Dark of Talladega, Alabama and 33-year-old Tiffany Peterson of Atlanta, Georgia Wednesday after executing a search warrant.

Police were able to safely recover the drugs from the street. No one was hurt.

Dark is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Peterson is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

More than five kilograms of suspected methamphetamine was recovered with an estimated street value of approximately $250,000.

Agents also seized more than 13 pounds of marijuana valued at more than $60,000 and a “substantial amount” of cash.

Agents also recovered a substantial amount of US currency.

GBI says the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into drug smuggling on domestic and international flights.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus