GBI: Moultrie man sent explicit photos, attempted to meet minors for sex via social media

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Moultrie man on child exploitation charges after sending indecent photos and videos to minors over social media while trying to entice them to meet for sexual activity.

GBI says on February 15, officials were requested by the Lake Park Police Department to conduct an investigation of an individual, later identified as 21-year-old Miguel "Mikey" Angel Lopez-Blasica, for attempting to get a juvenile in Lowndes County to meet him for sexually-related contact via social media.

Officials say in the process, Lopez-Blasica provided nude photos and videos of himself.

Authorities say as their investigation progressed, court orders were prepared and obtained for records from social media providers.

According to the GBI, soon after their requested records were received, a second juvenile victim, also from Lowndes County, was identified.

Officials say Lopez-Blasica met with this victim on several occasions.

GBI says after identifying the second victim, a meeting was set up between Lopez-Blasica and law enforcement at the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, where he was interviewed and later served with six arrests warrants out of Lowndes County.

Officials say Lopez-Blasica was arrested and charged with solicitation of sodomy, aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, obscene internet contact with a child, statutory rape and criminal attempt to entice a child for indecent purposes.

Lopez-Blasica has been booked into the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

GBI says they are continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence related to this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call GBI Thomasville at 229-225-4090.