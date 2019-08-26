Both suspects arrested in Cairo shooting and robbery, GBI says

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 26, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Cairo Police Department said Monday at 4 p.m. it has arrested two suspects in a shooting and robbery in Cairo from last Wednesday.

GBI says on August 21, investigators were called by CPD to assist in the investigation of a robbery and shooting at a home on 8th Avenue NW by two men.

Authorities say the victim was robbed at gunpoint and his house was "ransacked," where items were taken from the residence.

Officials say they identified and arrested 22-year-old Tarveny Shine on Friday afternoon. Marcel Williams, 24, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

GBI says Shine and Williams have been charged with aggravated assault, 1st degree home invasion, 1st degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Both suspects have been booked in the Grady County Jail.

Authorities say the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Cairo Police or GBI Thomasville at 229-225-4090.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.