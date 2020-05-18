GBI, Tift County deputies investigating after body found

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 18, 2020

TY TY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says they are assisting the Tift County Sheriff's Office in a death investigation.

Officials say on Sunday evening, TCSO responded to a report of a deceased person in the 100 block of Ty Ty Sycamore Road in Ty Ty, Ga.

Authorities say upon arrival, responding deputies discovered the body of 49-year-old Dexter Bernard Patterson of Ty Ty, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

GBI says an autopsy will be performed on Patters at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at 229-777-2080.