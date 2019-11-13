GBI: Woman dies in Coffee County Jail

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

November 13, 2019

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) -- A female inmate at the Coffee County jail was discovered deceased in her cell Tuesday morning just after 5:00 a.m.

Coffee County Sheriff’s officials asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death, according to a release from the GBI.

The woman was identified as Amy Renee Tyson, 32. Tyson was being held in the medical department of the jail after having been arrested on Sunday, November 10, on drug-related charges.

Tyson’s body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon, where an autopsy will be performed.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.

