GBI announces arrest in Moultrie shooting

By: WALB News 10

November 15, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -- On Thursday, about 5:10 p.m., Jared Tavaris “J. T.” Taylor, 19, was arrested at his home on 3rd Street NW in Moultrie, on warrants stemming from a shooting that took place in the 1000 Block of 7th St. NW on Nov. 9.

The warrants charge Taylor with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A search warrant was also executed at Taylor’s home after his arrest for evidence related to this investigation. During the search warrant, multiple weapons and ammunition were located and seized.

Some of the weapons seized were determined to be stolen. Further investigation is being done to track the other guns that were recovered.

The GBI, Moultrie Police Department and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office all worked together to make the arrest and execute the subsequent search warrant.

Taylor was also booked on an outstanding probation warrant on previous unrelated charges to the current case.

These cases are active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090, Moultrie Police at (229) 985-3131 or Colquitt 911.

