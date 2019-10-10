GBI arrets man for shooting one-year-old; child in serious condition

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

October 10, 2019

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -- A Tifton man was arrested Thursday after the accidental shooting of a one-year-old, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Dewayne McClatchy, Jr., 22, has been charged with reckless conduct, cruelty to children in the second degree, tampering with evidence, and giving false statements, GBI officials.

On Tuesday, Tift County deputies responded to the 100 block of Apricot Street regarding a child being shot, according to the GBI.

Once deputies arrived, they discovered the one-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was flown to a children’s hospital in Tallahassee, Fla. where he is in serious condition.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is urged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 777-2080.

