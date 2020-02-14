GBI asked to investigate inmate death at Colquitt County Jail

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 14, 2020

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office to investigate the death of a female inmate at the Colquitt County Jail.

GBI says 43-year-old Catrina Noel Disciplina was found unresponsive Friday morning by inmates, who alerted jail staff.

Officials say life saving procedures were attempted by the jail's staff, but Disciplina was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

According to officials, no obvious signs of injury where noted during the initial examination of the scene and body. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17 at 7 a.m.

Authorities say Disciplina was booked into the Colquitt County Jail on February 12 for DUI and other charges.

Anyone with information on either case is asked and encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090.