GBI investigates man arrested for 30+ counts of Incest, Child Molestation in Grady County

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 25, 2019

GRADY CO., Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating a man accused of molesting kids while living in Grady County.

Lloyd Aiello is in the Grady County Jail without bond, after being arrested and transported from Barrow County.

He's currently being charged with 32 felony counts of incest, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The allegations were reported in Cleveland, Georgia in early June.

A complaint from one victim, who is now an adult, alleges he molested them for about five years starting in 2011. It says the assaults happened most in Grady County, in the city of Whigham.

Whigham is where Aiello lived and once worked as a police officer.

"The only Lloyd I know is Lloyd Cook," said Chief Tony Black with Wigham Police.

He joined the force in 2002, but at the time he went by Lloyd Cook.

Blacks says neither his personnel file or resume point to the man now called Lloyd Aiello.

"The references from there stated that he was an excellent employee and professional," said Black.

After ten months, with three of those on the road patrolling, he says Aiello was forced to resign or be terminated.

"He was an unsafe officer. He just did things that he was taught not to do," said Black.

The Chief says while he had issues as an officer, he never expected to hear nearly a decade later Aiello accused of molesting several children.

"It was very shocking. I thought he was more of a family man, but things that have happened since then made me change my mind about his family life," said Black.

Aiello is now facing a list of charges. So far, GBI says it's for two victims and assaults that happened from 2011 to 2017.

Investigators say they're still in the process of combing through evidence. An extensive amount obtained from his digital devices.