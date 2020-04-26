GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Adel

By: Kim McCullough | WALB

April 25, 2020

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Douglas Regional Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday around 10 p.m.

Cook County deputies say they responded to the 1900 block of Boone Road regarding shots fired.

The first responding officer saw Roy Joiner, 67. Deputies say Joiner had a gun and exchanged shots with the deputy which left Joiner dead.

Deputies say they responded to the same residence earlier Friday evening due to reports of Joiner threatening people with a knife.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 896-74711 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.

