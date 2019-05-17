GBI investigating Grady County death as homicide

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 17, 2019
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) – The Georgia Bureau of investigation says a death Thursday in Grady County is being investigated as a homicide.
Authorities identify the victim as Cameron Wooten. An autopsy is being performed on Wooten’s body Friday at the GBI Macon Crime Lab.
GBI says Wooten was found shot in a vehicle off of Upper Hawthorne Trail early Thursday morning.
A spokesman says GBI agents and Grady County deputies continue to interview witnesses and process evidence.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 229-377-5200.