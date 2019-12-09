GBI investigating Lowndes Co. shooting

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News

December 9, 2019

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 2:55 a.m. in Remerton.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Baytree Road in the parking lot of The Mill and several nightclubs.

Remerton police, Lowndes County deputies and Valdosta police responded to the area and found a man shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a fight took place and several men were arguing before multiple shots were fired.

No one is in custody and police have not released the identities of anyone involved at this time.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is urged to call Remerton Police at (229) 247-2320 or the GBI at (229) 225-4090.

