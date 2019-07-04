GBI investigating Moultrie officer-involved shooting

By: WALB News 10

July 4, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Moultire.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call about a man threatening his father and a second person with a knife.

When officers arrived, the man confronted them with a deer rifle, according to the GBI.

After hours of trying to get him to put the gun down, he fired at least one round at the officers and they returned fire.

The suspect was shot once and is now in a Tallahassee, Florida hospital. He is in stable condition.