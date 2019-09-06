GBI requested to investigate Thomasville Police Department for potential bribery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The City of Thomasville said in a press release it requested the GBI to investigate its police department on top of its internal investigation into a resident's claim that he paid the assistant chief of police to "get rid of a ticket."

The resident made the claim against Assistant Chief Eric Hampton at the City Council meeting on August 26 during the public comment part of the agenda.

Police Chief Troy Rich is investigating internally to see whether any department policies or procedures were violated. Meanwhile, the city requested the GBI to conduct its own investigation to see whether any crimes were committed.

The city said it won't have any comment on the status of either investigation.

