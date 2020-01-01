GBI investigating death in Coffee County

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

AMBROSE, Ga. (WALB) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in a death investigation after one man was believed to have died from injuries sustained in an altercation.

On Wednesday, the GBI was asked to assist by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Coffee County 911 got a call of a deceased man, later identified as Van Brown, 39, in the 1200 block of Woodrow Harper Road.

Brown was found to have been in an altercation and got injuries, which is believed he died from, according to the GBI.

His exact cause of death will be determined by the GBI Crime Lab, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.