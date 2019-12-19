GBI investigating death of former Cairo Police Chief

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 19, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by the Cairo Police Department to conduct an investigation into the death of former Cairo Police Chief, Keith Sandefur.

GBI says the investigation is being conducted by their office in Sylvester

Authorities say once additional details are available, they will be released.

Sandefur was arrested earlier this month on two counts of theft by conversion. GBI says an investigation into Sandefur found he was purchasing property and charging it to the City of Cairo.

WCTV's sister station, WALB, is reporting Sandefur was killed by a gunshot.