GBI investigating death of man in Tifton police custody

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

September 17, 2019

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man somehow died while in Tifton police custody.

On Sept. 14, Tifton police responded to a suspicious person call near 12th Street.

The officer saw a man, later identified as Christopher Caudle, 37, riding a bike in the middle of the road.

The officer stopped and made contact with Caudle, according to the GBI.

GBI officials said possible drugs were found on Caudle and he was taken into custody.

While the officer was taking Caudle to Tift County Jail, he became unresponsive. The officer took Caudle out of the vehicle and tried CPR, the GBI said.

Caudle was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been done but results are pending, according to the GBI.

Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

