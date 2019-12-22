GBI investigating domestic homicide in Cairo

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 22, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) – A domestic dispute between two men ended in fatal gunfire, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 Block of Calvary Road. According to the GBI, the incident began as a verbal altercation between two family members and escalated from there.

One of the males was shot and later died at a local hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for early this week to aid the investigation, according to authorities.

Neither the GBI or Cairo Police have filed charges against anyone as the investigation continues.