GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinch County

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 5, 2019

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a request was made by the Clinch County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

GBI says initial information shows that Clinch County deputies learned that a man, 29-year-old Jamie Dean Fountain, was in the area of Richard James Road in Argyle, Georgia and was being sought by officials for escaping from custody on Tuesday.

Authorities say deputies made contact with Fountain around 1 p.m. as he was driving a vehicle and attempted to take him into custody.

Officials say Fountain attempted to flee in the vehicle and two deputies fired at the vehicle, hitting Fountain.

GBI says Fountain was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee, where he is in stable condition.

According to officials, no officers were injured during this incident.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office (912-487-5316) or the GBI Douglas Office (912-389-4103).

GBI says their investigation is ongoing.