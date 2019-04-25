GBI investigating use of force incident in Tift County

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Tift County Sheriff's Office has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate a use of deadly force incident.

GBI says in the early morning hours on Thursday, TCSO deputies responded to the 300 block of Hall Road in Tifton in reference to compaints about a disturbance in the area.

Officials say upon the arrival of deputies, contact was made with 41-year-old James McBrayer.

Deputies say as they began to assess the situation, an altercation ensued between McBrayer and the responding deputies.

Authorities say as a result of the altercation, one deputy was injured and required medical attention in an attempt to take McBrayer into custody.

Officials say during the altercation, deputies used a taser on McBrayer, but it was ineffective.

GBI says once in custody, McBrayer was placed in the rear of a patrole vehicle but was later found unresponsive by deputies and EMS was called for assistance.

According to officials, upon EMS arrival, McBrayer was pronounced dead.

Officials say McBrayer's body has been transported to the GBI Macon Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed.

The Tift County Sheriff's Office has turned the investigation over to the GBI, who are conducting an independent investigation.