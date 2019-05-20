GCSO hosts fun day for seniors

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office held Senior Day Monday, giving senior citizens the opportunity to spend the day together, play games and enjoy some good food.

It was held at Pat Thomas Park on Lake Talquin, where seniors got to do a little fishing and boat riding.

There was even some singing and dancing.

"I think it's wonderful. I've enjoyed it. They had boat rides, everything going on. Plus, now they're giving out prizes," said Annie Ruth Ray, a Gadsden County senior. "The fish was great. The food was wonderful. The fellowship was great. It's just been great."

Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt said, "One lady caught a big fish this morning. We have a 92-year-old gentleman that has never been to this lake before and he was born in this county."

The prizes given away during the ticket raffle were thanks to a variety of community sponsors.